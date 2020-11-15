Listen Live

What Is The Correct Way To Pronounce The Word ‘Pecan?’

Let’s stop the madness!

By Kool Eats

Who doesn’t love pecan pie?  Apparently, people just can’t decide how to say ‘pecan.’

The American Pecan Council created a survey to finally find out if it’s “PEA-can” or “puh-CON” and the verdict may surprise you.

 

According to the verified results, 65.94% of people voted for “puh-CON,” while 34.06% voted for “PEA-can.”

 

