What Is The Correct Way To Pronounce The Word ‘Pecan?’
Let’s stop the madness!
Who doesn’t love pecan pie? Apparently, people just can’t decide how to say ‘pecan.’
The American Pecan Council created a survey to finally find out if it’s “PEA-can” or “puh-CON” and the verdict may surprise you.
“PEA-can” or “puh-CON”? Cast your pecan pronunciation vote in The Super Safe #PecanDebate & enter to win a Super Safety Blanket with Snacking Pecan Pouch—perfect for hiding under when you can’t talk politics for 1 more minute. Link for rules & to enter: https://t.co/oEvvBqMhM3 pic.twitter.com/uKeJsPShif
— American Pecans (@americanpecan) November 2, 2020
According to the verified results, 65.94% of people voted for “puh-CON,” while 34.06% voted for “PEA-can.”
In these nutty times, there’s one debate we can safely settle once and for all: is “pecan” pronounced PEA-can or puh-CON? Poll your friends, debate your family, go nuts. Then cast your vote in The Super Safe #PecanDebate.
— American Pecans (@americanpecan) October 27, 2020