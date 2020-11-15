What Is The Correct Way To Pronounce The Word ‘Pecan?’

Who doesn’t love pecan pie? Apparently, people just can’t decide how to say ‘pecan.’

The American Pecan Council created a survey to finally find out if it’s “PEA-can” or “puh-CON” and the verdict may surprise you.

“PEA-can” or “puh-CON”? Cast your pecan pronunciation vote in The Super Safe #PecanDebate & enter to win a Super Safety Blanket with Snacking Pecan Pouch—perfect for hiding under when you can’t talk politics for 1 more minute. Link for rules & to enter: https://t.co/oEvvBqMhM3 pic.twitter.com/uKeJsPShif — American Pecans (@americanpecan) November 2, 2020

According to the verified results, 65.94% of people voted for “puh-CON,” while 34.06% voted for “PEA-can.”