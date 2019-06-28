What Parents Can Expect When Taking Road Trips With The Kids This Summer!

A new poll found the average family will spend 23 hours in the car for all their summer road trips this year, and deal with a LOT of annoying questions.

The average parent will hear the phrase “are we there yet” 16 times, the words, “how much longer” 18 times, and the phrase, “I’m tired” 17 times while driving.

They’ll also have to stop for 11 bathroom breaks, deal with 19 I’m hungry, shell out 13 snacks, and play 16 ‘car games’ to keep the kids entertained. Here are a few more random stats from the survey.

1. The average vacation drive is 2 hours and 53 minutes each way.

2. The most popular ‘car games’ we play are the License Plate Game, I Spy, and 20 Questions.

3. The top reason we drive instead of fly is it’s cheaper. But 41% said it’s also because it gives them more “quality time” with their family.

4. And despite the annoying parts of a road trip, 77% of parents still enjoy them. And 78% have fond memories of road trips from the past.

More