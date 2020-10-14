WHAT SUPERPOWER WOULD BE THE MOST HELPFUL FOR PARENTING?

A new survey found more than 90% of parents say it would be helpful if they had some kind of superpower. A study of moms and dads found that invisibility would be the number one superpower a parent would possess. Parents would also like the ability to never feel tired too.

And here are the 10 most popular picks for the most helpful superpower for parenting.

1. Invisibility.

2. Flying.

3. Time travel.

4. Teleportation.

5. Super strength.

6. Super healing abilities.

7. Telepathy.

8. Super speed.

9. Talking to animals. (Is that a superhero power, or a Dr. Dolittle one?)

10. Superintelligence.

