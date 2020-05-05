Listen Live

What The New Normal Could Look Like Once Stores Reopen

It’s going to involve more planning…

Making reservations to shop at your favourite mall or to sit on a patio may be the “new norm.”

 

Expect that when some of your favourite shops start to reopen, it still could be curb side pick up only for a while or by appointment only…

 

Yesterday, a handful of non essential businesses did open for curb side pick up.  Premier Ford says the businesses should prepare to reopen under the new guidelines set out by the Government.  No open date has been given as of yet.

