What To Expect If And When Canada’s Wonderland Is Allowed To Reopen

The park will require you to wash your hands every 20-minutes!

An announcement is expected later on Wednesday as to when the rest of the province can enter stage 3.  If the GTA gets the go-ahead, Wonderland will be able to start preparing. Better late than never?

Wonderland has set up a page of protocols with information for what you will need to do before you arrive at the park.

Things like scheduling your visit, downloading the parks app, wearing a face mask always, going through a health check, and hand sanitation, are just a few of the safety measures now in place.

Are you ready for a theme park?  It will be an entirely new experience… There is no open date for Canada’s Wonderland yet.

Here are all the details

