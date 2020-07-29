What To Expect If And When Canada’s Wonderland Is Allowed To Reopen

An announcement is expected later on Wednesday as to when the rest of the province can enter stage 3. If the GTA gets the go-ahead, Wonderland will be able to start preparing. Better late than never?

Wonderland has set up a page of protocols with information for what you will need to do before you arrive at the park.

Things like scheduling your visit, downloading the parks app, wearing a face mask always, going through a health check, and hand sanitation, are just a few of the safety measures now in place.

Are you ready for a theme park? It will be an entirely new experience… There is no open date for Canada’s Wonderland yet.

