WHAT TO EXPECT ON SUPER BOWL SUNDAY!

SUPER BOWL GAME WILL HAVE FIRST FEMALE REFEREE

Sunday’s Super Bowl will have its first female ref on the field. Sarah Thomas has worked for the NFL for six seasons. For the big game, she will be a down judge and will watch for offsides, ‘out of bounds’, and pass interference. She’s a mother of three from Mississippi. She says players do a double-take when they hear her voice on the field.

WAYNE’S WORLD BACK IN SUPER BOWL AD

Mike Myers and Dana Carvey bring back their famous “Wayne’s World” sketch for a Super Bowl commercial. The ad is for Uber Eats features Cardi B. The three do a little dance and sing the Wayne’s World theme song, encouraging people to order in.

SUPER BOWL STANDS WILL BE FILLED WITH CARDBOARD CUTOUTS

A hundred bucks can get you a seat at the Super Bowl (sorta). Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium will fill the stands at Sunday’s big game with pictures of fans. 22-thousand real-life spectators, including vaccinated health care workers, will be allowed to watch the game in person. The remaining 44-thousand seats will be filled with cardboard cutouts. It’ll cost you 100 dollars and the proceeds go to local charities.

THE WEEKND WILL PERFORM SOLO AT HALFTIME!

Somewhat surprisingly, The Weeknd says that he’s doing the halftime show SOLO. He said, quote, “There wasn’t any room to fit [special guests] in the narrative and the story I was telling in the performance.” The Weeknd will also be performing on a special stage from the stands, which is possible because the pandemic is restricting the number of fans in attendance. He added that his performance WILL be “family-friendly.”