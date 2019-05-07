What Were The Number Songs When The Royal Babies Were Born?

It’s official. Prince Harry confirmed on Monday morning that Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy. The family is “thrilled” and Baby Sussex is doing “incredibly well.”

The Duke of Sussex announces his wife has given birth to a baby boy. Follow the latest on the #royalbaby here: https://t.co/8KSPsa3ufS pic.twitter.com/xE4qo9Ct3v — Sky News (@SkyNews) May 6, 2019

May 6th 2019 Baby Sussex is born and the number one song is….

The #1 song in Canada right now in the Hot AC format is Halsey- Without Me…

Take a look below at the top songs from the Billboard Chart when some of our favourite monarchy munchkins arrived.

Prince George of Cambridge – July 22, 2013

Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. and Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge – May 2, 2015

Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Prince Louis of Cambridge – April 23, 2018

Drake – “Nice For What”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – June 21, 1982

Paul McCartney And Stevie Wonder – “Ebony And Ivory”

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – January 9, 1982

Olivia Newton-John – “Physical”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – September 15, 1984

Tina Turner – “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – August 4, 1981

Rick Springfield – “Jessie’s Girl”