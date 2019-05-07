Listen Live

What Were The Number Songs When The Royal Babies Were Born?

Do you know what the number one song was when you came into the world? 

It’s official. Prince Harry confirmed on Monday morning that Meghan Markle has given birth to a baby boy. The family is “thrilled” and Baby Sussex is doing “incredibly well.”

May 6th 2019 Baby Sussex is born and the number one song is….

The #1 song in Canada right now in the Hot AC format is Halsey- Without Me…

Take a look below at the top songs from the Billboard Chart when some of our favourite monarchy munchkins arrived.

Prince George of Cambridge – July 22, 2013
Robin Thicke Featuring T.I. and Pharrell – “Blurred Lines”

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge – May 2, 2015
Wiz Khalifa Featuring Charlie Puth – “See You Again”

Prince Louis of Cambridge – April 23, 2018
Drake – “Nice For What”

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge – June 21, 1982
Paul McCartney And Stevie Wonder – “Ebony And Ivory”

Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge – January 9, 1982
Olivia Newton-John – “Physical”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex – September 15, 1984
Tina Turner – “What’s Love Got To Do With It”

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex – August 4, 1981
Rick Springfield – “Jessie’s Girl”

 

