What Would Lewis Capaldi Be Going If His Career Didn’t Take Off?

As it turns out, had Lewis Capaldi’s music career not taken off following the commercial success of his debut album, Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent, he would have followed in his father’s footsteps doing humble work as a fishmonger.

Lewis did an interview with The Mirror and revealed that he did have a plan B if his music wasn’t well received.

“My Dad is a fishmonger. He has a fish shop, one that sells fresh fish – KP’s Fresh Fish. So I’d probably work there,” he revealed before admitting that, had he gone that route, his working conditions would have been less than ideal for pretty personal reasons.

Lewis confessed that he hates fish, the smell and look freaks him out!

Lewis released his debut album in 2019 with huge hits like “Someone You Loved,” and “Before You Go” which earned him a Grammy nomination for song of the year!

Here’s hoping his second album is just as successful!