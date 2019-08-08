WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HEAR FIRST: THE BAD NEWS OR THE GOOD NEWS?

If someone says to you, “I’ve got good news and bad news”, which do you want to hear first?

According to a new survey, almost twice as many people would rather hear, the bad news first.

57% say they want to hear bad news then good news, and only 29% would rather hear good news than bad news. (The rest aren’t sure.)

Women are noticeably more likely than men to want to hear the bad news first.

61% of women say they want the bad news first versus 52% of men.