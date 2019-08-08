WHAT WOULD YOU RATHER HEAR FIRST: THE BAD NEWS OR THE GOOD NEWS?
What would you rather?
If someone says to you, “I’ve got good news and bad news”, which do you want to hear first?
According to a new survey, almost twice as many people would rather hear, the bad news first.
57% say they want to hear bad news then good news, and only 29% would rather hear good news than bad news. (The rest aren’t sure.)
Women are noticeably more likely than men to want to hear the bad news first.
61% of women say they want the bad news first versus 52% of men.