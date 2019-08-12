What Would You Say To Your Five-Year-Old Self?

There’s a UK-based mental health organization has started a new online challenge!

They are encouraging people to post a message to your five-year-old self!

The organization, Young Minds are hoping to promote self love. Users seem to be participating happily, even posting pictures of their younger selves!

This is a pretty easy challenge.

The instructions given by Young Minds via Twitter are simple: find a photo of your younger self, write three things you’d tell that child, use #5YearOldSelfie and tag three friends to help spread the love.

“Next time you feel down about yourself, remember your message to your #5YearOldSelfie,” their tweet concludes.

Take part in #5YearOldSelfie! 1) Find a photo of your younger self 2) Write 3 things you’d tell that child 3) Use #5YearOldSelfie 4) Tag 3 friends to help spread the love Next time you feel down about yourself, remember your message to your #5YearOldSelfie💛 pic.twitter.com/0QolVqKpdv — YoungMinds (@YoungMindsUK) August 8, 2019

Why not give it a try, like this user!

i literally peaked age five ∙ cute, poised, sassy

∙ infectious happiness

∙ big imagination and an open heart pic.twitter.com/MH0aN5NXjf — Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) August 8, 2019

To my 5 year old self, life is going to be hard. You are a special needs child born with a brain birth defect but don’t let what people call you limit you or hurt you.

You are the kindest sweetest and have the biggest imagination don’t loose yourself #5YearOldSelfie pic.twitter.com/HUivKo3gzI — Alexis (@Alexis___LeAnne) August 8, 2019