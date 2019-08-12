What Would You Say To Your Five-Year-Old Self?
If you knew then what you know now...
There’s a UK-based mental health organization has started a new online challenge!
They are encouraging people to post a message to your five-year-old self!
The organization, Young Minds are hoping to promote self love. Users seem to be participating happily, even posting pictures of their younger selves!
This is a pretty easy challenge.
The instructions given by Young Minds via Twitter are simple: find a photo of your younger self, write three things you’d tell that child, use #5YearOldSelfie and tag three friends to help spread the love.
“Next time you feel down about yourself, remember your message to your #5YearOldSelfie,” their tweet concludes.
Why not give it a try, like this user!
i literally peaked age five
∙ cute, poised, sassy
∙ infectious happiness
∙ big imagination and an open heart pic.twitter.com/MH0aN5NXjf
— Daniel Howell (@danielhowell) August 8, 2019
To my 5 year old self, life is going to be hard. You are a special needs child born with a brain birth defect but don’t let what people call you limit you or hurt you.
You are the kindest sweetest and have the biggest imagination don’t loose yourself #5YearOldSelfie pic.twitter.com/HUivKo3gzI
— Alexis (@Alexis___LeAnne) August 8, 2019
Things I’d tell 5-year old me:
– ALWAYS listen to Mom. Always.
– DON’T do drugs.
– BELIEVE in yourself. You are awesome.
– ALWAYS stand up to bullies.
– Warn EVERYONE about a fake billionaire named trump. pic.twitter.com/NbtWmoArVA
— BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) August 8, 2019