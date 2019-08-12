Listen Live

What Would You Say To Your Five-Year-Old Self?

If you knew then what you know now...

By Kool Mornings

There’s a UK-based mental health organization has started a new online challenge!

They are encouraging people to post a message to your five-year-old self! 

The organization, Young Minds are hoping to promote self love.  Users seem to be participating happily, even posting pictures of their younger selves!

This is a pretty easy challenge.

The instructions given by Young Minds via Twitter are simple: find a photo of your younger self, write three things you’d tell that child, use #5YearOldSelfie and tag three friends to help spread the love.

 

“Next time you feel down about yourself, remember your message to your #5YearOldSelfie,” their tweet concludes.

Why not give it a try, like this user!

