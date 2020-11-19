What You Do with a Shopping Cart When You’re Done with It Says A Lot About You

I’ve never understood how somebody in good conscience could abandon their shopping cart in the middle of a parking spot. I have been victim to somebody’s abandoned cart being carried away on a windy day into the side of my vehicle. (Caved in my door)

On Reddit, a user laid out a detailed description of a theory, that could is summed up briefly; “the shopping cart is what determines whether a person is a good or bad member of society.”

It’s in detail below…

Yo. (1) How am I just now reading this?! (2) There is nothing more true. Good night.#ShoppingCartTheory pic.twitter.com/ytap0zYftF — Micah MacDonald (@MicahMacDonald) September 14, 2020

There are (5) different types of cart users: