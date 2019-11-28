“What You Need To Know”- Home Buyers Workshop

Are you thinking about purchasing your first home?

Do you already own your home and now you are thinking “What did I get myself into?”

Are you looking for knowledge or options on how to get the most from your home?

Come out for a great evening of learning all things mortgage related. Get all the updated scoops as well as get all your questions answered.

Topics of the evening will include:

What you need to qualify for a mortgage

How to increase your credit score

What the Lenders/ Banks look for

Grants and Assistance programs

How to prepare now to make successful investments later

One lucky person will walk away with a gift basket valued at $200, just for attending!!!

https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/what-you-need-to-know-home-buyers-workshop-tickets-81668648125

https://www.facebook.com/events/429708407718595/?active_tab=about

