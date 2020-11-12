What Your Dreams About Your Relationship Really Mean

According to experts, more couples dream about arguing with their person than having sex with them. Also, most couples dream about their partner cheating with an ex, says PsychicWorld.com.

Experts believe that dreams can offer an insight into our hidden feelings and thoughts!

According to a study of 3,854 people conducted by the dream analysis experts at PsychicWorld.com, these are the nine most common dreams we have about our partner.

PARTNER CHEATING WITH AN EX

The most common dream people in relationships have is that their partner is cheating with an ex – which usually means you have insecurities which you need to pinpoint. Is it because you fear abandonment, you feel neglected by your partner or you have poor self-esteem? In some cases, these dreams can also mean there is a third person in the picture that you fear can bring danger to your relationship.

PARTNER BREAKING UP WITH YOU

The second most common dream. While you wake up with a dreadful feeling, this dream usually has a positive connotation behind it. It means you are taking the next step in the relationship, and ending in a way, and the beginning of something new and exciting, like buying a house, getting married, or as simple as saying “I love you” for the first time.

EXPECTING A CHILD WITH PARTNER

Dreaming of having a baby is related to having new ideas and creations in your life. The partner’s role in the dream is to help you build and nurture those new ideas.

ARGUING

If you dream of arguing with your partner, this usually means there are some feelings you have had bottled up for a while which need expressing. Communicating those issues and expressing your hidden emotions will make you feel like a burden has been lifted.

HAVING SEX WITH PARTNER

Having this dream can mean that there are some sexual desires you have not shared with your partner but would love to experience together. This type of dream can also create a deeper bond between the two of you as they are the object of your desire above the physical world.

PARTNER DIES

This dream could signify a fear of losing your partner or ending the relationship. It could also mean that you have noticed your partner has changed and that creates anxiety.

HEATING WITH PARTNER’S FRIEND

This dream doesn’t necessarily mean that you are attracted to that person, in fact, it is usually not romantically linked to cheating at all. This dream usually signifies that you feel guilty about neglecting your partner in a certain situation, like being too busy with work, and you feel like making up for it.

GETTING MARRIED

This dream can signify that you are getting very close to your current partner as you start thinking about doing more things together than separately. It signifies the stronger connection as a duo, your commitment, and dedication.

PARTNER IS TRYING TO KILL YOU

Dreaming that someone is trying to kill you is terrifying, especially when that person who wants to hurt you is your lover. However, this dream usually signifies that you are afraid of something which you are trying to avoid in real life.