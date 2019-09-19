Listen Live

What’s Better Than One Paul Rudd? TWO!

Seriously. That's the movie. INTO IT!

By Host Blogs, Josh

Have you ever wished to yourself, secretly and silently…

Man, what if there was two Paul Rudds”.

IF YOU HAVE, YOUR WISHES HAVE COME TRUE!

Netflix has unveiled a new original movie staring…. well you know at this point.

Two Paul Rudds.

In the film “Living With Yourself”, he’s battling himself to “be a better” person and retain his life back.

Check out the trailer below and comment if you’d go see it!

(Caution, there’s some cussing!)

