What’s Scarier, Snakes And Spiders Or The Dentist?
Part of the fun of Halloween is being afraid- stepping out of your comfort zone!
A new survey asked people what freaks them out more…
According to a new survey, people are more afraid of going to the dentist for a root canal than things like spiders, being trapped in an elevator, or speaking in public.
The survey also found more than half of people would rather let a snake crawl on their lap for 15 minutes than get a root canal, and 41% of people would rather go swimming with sharks.
Over half of people in the survey also said that they’d rather spend 1 hour in a room with 10 spiders then get a root canal.