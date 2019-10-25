What’s Scarier, Snakes And Spiders Or The Dentist?

A new survey asked people what freaks them out more…

According to a new survey, people are more afraid of going to the dentist for a root canal than things like spiders, being trapped in an elevator, or speaking in public.

The survey also found more than half of people would rather let a snake crawl on their lap for 15 minutes than get a root canal, and 41% of people would rather go swimming with sharks.

Over half of people in the survey also said that they’d rather spend 1 hour in a room with 10 spiders then get a root canal.

