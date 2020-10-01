WHAT’S SOMETHING LEGAL THAT FEELS ILLEGAL WHEN YOU’RE DOING IT?

A Reddit feed asked people, what’s perfectly legal, but FEELS illegal while you’re doing it?

Here are the best answers we’ve seen.

1. Taking too many napkins from a restaurant, so you can use them as tissues later.



2. Trying to break into your own home when you’re locked out.

3. Using a gas station bathroom without buying anything.

4. Opening a drink or snack at the store before you’ve paid for it.

5. When you’re at a store and realize there’s something in your pocket that they also sell there.

6. This one’s mostly for the guys: Adjusting yourself when you’re out in public.

7. Reading a book at a bookstore for a while, and then putting it back on the shelf.



8. That moment when you go through a metal detector, and have an irrational fear that there’s a gun in your pocket you forgot about.

9. Ripping one or two bananas off a bunch at the grocery store, because you don’t want that many.



10. Turning the light on in your car while you’re driving at night.