WHAT’S SOMETHING THAT SCARES YOU AS AN ADULT BUT DIDN’T BOTHER YOU AS A KID?

There’s a thread on Reddit where people are sharing something that scares them as an adult that didn’t bother them when they were kids. Here are some of the best ones.

1. “Signs of aging. When you’re a kid, getting older means new and exciting changes. [Now] it means far less fun things.”

2. “Jumping from a height of more than a few feet.”

3. “A tooth falling out.”

4. “My parents’ mortality.”

5. “Anything related to going to the hospital.”

6. “Other people’s driving.”

7. “Rollercoasters”

