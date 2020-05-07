What’s the Hardest Job? and are YOU a hard worker? Find out here!

According to a new survey, four out of five people say they work as hard as they can at their job every day.

But that being said . . . some jobs take a very different type of hard work.

The survey asked people to name THE hardest jobs out there, and these are the top 10 . . .

1. Nurse.

2. Doctor.

3. Paramedic.

4. Police officer.

5. Firefighter.

6. Surgeon.

7. Healthcare worker.

8. Bomb squad.

9. Farmer.

10. Prison warden.

The survey also asked people for the signs of a hard worker at any job.

And here are the top 10 . . .

1. Helping coworkers when you don’t need to.

2. Always meeting deadlines.

3. Volunteering for work.

4. Always getting everything done on your to-do list.

5. Getting through more work than anyone else.

6. Getting in early.

7. Staying late.

8. Keeping a to-do list.

9. Never procrastinating.

10. Volunteering for meetings.