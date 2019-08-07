What’s The Last Thing You Look At Before You Go To bed?

According to a new survey, 25% of people say that they look at their phone before drifting off…

The survey also found 93% of people sleep with their phone within an arm’s reach, including 10% who have it under their pillow.

We spend an average of 40 minutes messing around on our phone before we go to sleep every night.

And more than one-third of couples say having their phones in bed has had a negative impact on their sex life.