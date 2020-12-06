What’s The Secret To J-Lo’s Glowing Perfect Skin? You Probably Have It In Your Pantry Right Now!

Jennifer Lopez is launching a new skincare line on January 1, and while giving a preview to beauty publications, she revealed the secret ingredient that she swears by.

Vogue reports that JLo said, “You want to know how I got my skin, how I look this way? My mom used to say olive oil was the cure-all all for everything.” That’s why one of the products of the line is the JLo Beauty Olive Complex, a blend of soothing squalane, fermented olive oil, extra-virgin olive oil, and olive leaf extract.

The line includes an Active Serum Mask, Multitasking Serum, two moisturizers — one of which features SPF 30 sunscreen — plus a gel cleanser, a complexion booster, a bronzer, and an eye cream. There are also supplements called Inner Love, that are full of antioxidants and collagen builders.

After the launch of the skincare line, JLo says, a line for your entire body is next.