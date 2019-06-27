Listen Live

What’s Your Most UnCanadian Opinion??

Name something famously Canadian, you actually don't like...

By Darryl on the Drive

While we’re all celebrating the Country we love this Canada Day, it’s also ok to dislike certain Canadian things.

Social media has been buzzing this week with people opening up and admitting some of the most typical Canadian things they actually hate.

Some of the Canadian things may actually be iconic in this country, but the point is, it’s time to come clean.

Aunt J, over pure Canadian Maple Syrup? You may want to get your taste buds checked…

My personal Un-Canadian opinion is, Muskoka chairs aren’t comfortable.

 

Related posts

Horseshoe Resort’s Slip n’ Slide Opens This Weekend

A Vancouver Grocery Store is Embarrassing Customers into Using Re-Usable Bags

Barrie’s Splash On Waterpark Opening for Summer