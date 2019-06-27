While we’re all celebrating the Country we love this Canada Day, it’s also ok to dislike certain Canadian things.

Social media has been buzzing this week with people opening up and admitting some of the most typical Canadian things they actually hate.

What’s your most unCanadian opinion? Mine is that Caesars are HORRID. — Gord Randall (@GARandall) June 23, 2019

Some of the Canadian things may actually be iconic in this country, but the point is, it’s time to come clean.

Not a fan of the Tragically Hip. — Emily Kroeker (@PatheticRambler) June 23, 2019

Aunt J, over pure Canadian Maple Syrup? You may want to get your taste buds checked…

I prefer Aunt Jemima to Maple syrup. #thereisaidit — Monique MacDonald (@Social_Moi) June 23, 2019

Tim Horton’s coffee is undrinkable. — Mark Bourrie (@MarkBourrie) June 23, 2019

Don Cherry should not be allowed on TV. — Dad Bod (@junk5150) June 23, 2019

Not a huge poutine fan 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Kristina Bighill (@KristinaBighill) June 23, 2019

My personal Un-Canadian opinion is, Muskoka chairs aren’t comfortable.