When Does The Next Decade Actually Start? 2020 Or 2021?

When does a new decade actually start?

It’s hard to believe that it was 20 years ago that we were all panicking about Y2K!

But when does the new decade start?

According to a new survey, 64% of people say the new decade starts on January 1st, 2020 and ends on December 31st, 2029.  But 17% say it starts on January 1st, 2021 and ends on December 31st, 2030.  17% don’t know and don’t care….

The best argument for the 2021 start:  There was no year zero, so the first decade was 1 A.D. to 10 A.D.  The best argument for the 2020 start:  Come on, it’s obviously right.

Either way, here’s to a wonderful 2020!

