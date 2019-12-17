When Does The Next Decade Actually Start? 2020 Or 2021?

It’s hard to believe that it was 20 years ago that we were all panicking about Y2K!

But when does the new decade start?

According to a new survey, 64% of people say the new decade starts on January 1st, 2020 and ends on December 31st, 2029. But 17% say it starts on January 1st, 2021 and ends on December 31st, 2030. 17% don’t know and don’t care….

The best argument for the 2021 start: There was no year zero, so the first decade was 1 A.D. to 10 A.D. The best argument for the 2020 start: Come on, it’s obviously right.

Either way, here’s to a wonderful 2020!