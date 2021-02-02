Listen Live

WHEN IS THE LAST TIME YOU USED CASH?

I can't remember the last time I paid with cash, can you?

By Kool Mornings

A cashless system was already becoming a thing pre-pandemic, however; over the last year-cash seems to have disappeared over fears that the virus could be transferred with it.

 

We can ask questions like THIS.

 

A new survey asked people:  When is the last time you can remember using cash?  And the most common answer is, more than a month ago, with 32% of the vote.

 

14% of people used cash within the last month, 27% within the last few weeks, and 23% within the last few days.

 

This isn’t that surprising, but the younger someone is, the less likely they are to have used cash within the past month.

 

And overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash.

