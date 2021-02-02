WHEN IS THE LAST TIME YOU USED CASH?

A cashless system was already becoming a thing pre-pandemic, however; over the last year-cash seems to have disappeared over fears that the virus could be transferred with it.

A new survey asked people: When is the last time you can remember using cash? And the most common answer is, more than a month ago, with 32% of the vote.

14% of people used cash within the last month, 27% within the last few weeks, and 23% within the last few days.

This isn’t that surprising, but the younger someone is, the less likely they are to have used cash within the past month.

And overall, 79% of people say the pandemic has decreased how often they use cash.