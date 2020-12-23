Listen Live

WHEN SOMEONE SAYS “DON’T GET ME A GIFT,” WHAT DO THEY REALLY MEAN?

Oh, the pressure!

By Kool Mornings

When someone says “don’t get me a gift,” what do they really mean?

 

A survey asked 25,000 people about the subject, giving them a few different options to choose from.  

 

Here’s how they answered.

1.  Does it mean, “I really don’t want a gift, and I’ll be upset if you get me one”?  9% said yes, that’s what it means.

 

2.  Does it mean, “I don’t want a gift, but I WON’T be upset if you get me one”?  That was the #1 answer by far with 46% of the vote.

 

3.  “I DO want a gift, but I won’t be angry if I don’t get one.”  18% of the vote.

 

4.  “I do want a gift, and I WILL be angry if I don’t get one.”  6% agreed.  So 1 in 17 people think “don’t get me a gift” means the exact OPPOSITE of that.

 

The remaining 21% either didn’t answer or said it means something else.

