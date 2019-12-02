When Uber Is Available In A City, Drinking Gets Worse!

Uber is now on the streets of more than 700 cities, and people around the world have really come to rely on this service!

Uber has made it a lot easier for party-goers to get home safely!

According to a new study, when Uber gets to a city, the city gets a lot drunker. The study found the average drink per day and binge drinking rates all go up SIGNIFICANTLY once people in a city can get strangers to drive them around.

The upside, those cities also see a big boom in hiring, for bartenders.

