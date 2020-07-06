When Will ‘Stranger Things 4’ Start Filming Again?

All the highly-anticipated releases scheduled for 2020 have been postponed and rescheduled in the wake of the outbreak.

Harper’s Bazaar reported that “Stranger Things 4” is set to “tentatively” restart filming on September 17.

The production of the popular Netflix series was suspended in March earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A report said that the TV and film industry is slowly coming back to normal. Cast members have been shooting in Georgia, one of the states leading the restart of productions.

It’s been a year since fans enjoyed new episodes of the series, as season 3 dropped on July 4, 2019. In early March, Netflix posted a joyous video of the cast reuniting for the season 3 table read.

And on Valentine’s Day, the streaming service revealed a first look at the upcoming season that answered a major question raised by season 3’s cliffhanger.