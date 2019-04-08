Which Celebrity Would You Want To Have A Beer With?

In honour of National Beer day which was yesterday (April 7th) The beer institute surveyed hundreds of people, asking them “if you could sit down and have a beer with any famous person, who would it be?”

Overwhelmingly of those asked- agreed that 97-year-old Betty White would be their first choice!

National Beer day has been celebrated since President Franklin Roosevelt Legalized it in 1933, making it the first alcoholic beverage Americans were allowed to drink before prohibition ended!

Other famous people that people would love to have cold one with include Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen, Denzel Washington, Serena Williams, LeBron James, Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, J.K. Rowling, Kim Kardashian and Alex Trebek.