WHICH CEREAL GIVES YOU THE BEST MILK AT THE END?

Which type of cereal leaves behind the best milk? People who drink their cereal milk have spoken.

Here are the winners from the recent online survey of more than 100,000 people. Spoiler alert: None of them are HEALTHY cereals . . .

1. Cocoa Puffs. 35% said it creates the best leftover cereal milk.

2. Cinnamon Toast Crunch, 22%.

3. Frosted Flakes, 7%.

4. Fruity Pebbles, also 7%.

5. Reese’s Puffs, 6%.

5. Apple Jacks, just over 4%.

6. Froot Loops, 4%.

7. Cap’n Crunch, also 4%.

8. Lucky Charms, again 4% of the vote.

The other 7% of people voted for some other kind of cereal.