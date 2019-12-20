Which Star Will Make An Appearance In The New Star Wars Movie As A Storm Trooper?

Mark Hamill is teasing that it may be Harry Styles that may be making an appearance as a Storm Trooper in the New Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker.”

Daniel Craig and Prince William have made cameos in the past as Storm Troopers and Hamill was dropping some serious hints on Twitter!

On Wednesday, the evening of the movie’s London premiere, he penned: “Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one?”

Tonight #TheRiseOfSkywalker Premiere finally brings closure to my dysfunctional family! Wonder who’ll be the #SecretStormtrooper in this one? Considering they’ve all been UK Superstars (2 Royals+2 Actors) but still no singer, all the clues point in one direction: #Stylestrooper🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/aDn2xYUEqK — Mark HoHoHoHamill (@HamillHimself) December 16, 2019

Some were speculating that it may be Ed Sheeran as the Secret Storm Trooper but neither star has confirmed or denied their appearance in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which is showing in cinemas now.