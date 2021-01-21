Whistledown confirms: Season 2 of Bridgerton is a go!

Netflix’s sexy regency drama Bridgerton is getting a second season.

Bridgerton, a runaway hit for Netflix, was produced by Shonda Rhimes, the incredible writer behind Grey’s Anatomy, Private Practice and Scandal. The series is based on the books by American historical romance author Julia Quinn.

In a letter from the character Whistledown, voiced by the incredible Dame Julie Andrews in the show, a second season has been confirmed!

In the letter, Whistdown says:

“The ton [British high society] are abuzz with the latest gossip, and so it is my honor to impart to you: Bridgerton shall officially return for a second season. I do hope you have stored a bottle of ratafia for this most delightful occasion.

“The incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in the Spring of 2021. This author has been reliably informed that Lord Anthony Bridgerton intends to dominate the social season. I will have my pen ready to report on any and all of his romantic activities.

“However, gentle reader, before you set the comments section alight with requests for more sordid details, know that I am disinclined to report on the particulars at this time. Patience, after all, is a virtue.”

