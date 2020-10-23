Who is the Top Latin Artist of All Time? Enrique Iglesias of Course!
The King of Latin Pop!
He’s nicknamed the King of Latin Pop for a season!
During the 2020 Latin Billboard awards, Pitbull presented Iglesias with the award for Top Latin Artist of All Time.
As he presented the award to Enrique Pitbull touchingly shared, “He’s a writer, composer, singer, performer. He’s a living legend and it’s a true honor to call him my friend and my dog. He is music.”
Top Latin Artist of All Time!!! ¡Felicidades @enriqueiglesias 👏🏻😍🏆 #Billboards2020 pic.twitter.com/rLWgJ9MHFM
— Premios Billboard (@LatinBillboards) October 22, 2020
Enrique’s amazing career has spanned 25 years and Iglesias has sold more than 180 million albums worldwide.