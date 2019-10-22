Who Wants An Inflatable Ralphie From The Christmas Story!
Home Depot Is Selling An Inflatable Ralphie in his Pink Bunny Suit!
Aunt Clara will be so happy!
It appears that Christmas lights may be a thing of the past- or at least will look better with Inflatables on your lawn!
Honouring the classic 1983 film, A Christmas Story, Home Depot released a 6-foot pre-lit inflatable Ralphie in his pink fuzzy bunny suit as part of their Christmas line.
For $119, you’ll receive a frowning Ralphie that easily self-inflates, and the pre-lit feature assures that he’ll be seen by everyone, day or night. And yes, the bunny suit itself is actually fuzzy, according to Home Depot customers.