Who Wants An Inflatable Ralphie From The Christmas Story!

Aunt Clara will be so happy!

It appears that Christmas lights may be a thing of the past- or at least will look better with Inflatables on your lawn!

Honouring the classic 1983 film, A Christmas Story, Home Depot released a 6-foot pre-lit inflatable Ralphie in his pink fuzzy bunny suit as part of their Christmas line.

For $119, you’ll receive a frowning Ralphie that easily self-inflates, and the pre-lit feature assures that he’ll be seen by everyone, day or night. And yes, the bunny suit itself is actually fuzzy, according to Home Depot customers.