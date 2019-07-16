Whoopi Goldberg Is No Longer Allowed To Drive A Car

“I have a driver,” she said while hosting “The View” on Monday. “The reason I have a driver is because I am not allowed to drive. My sight is not good enough, people get nervous when I get behind the wheel, so, I am not allowed to really drive.”

Whoopi has had her share of health issues this year, being diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis in February.

Whoopi was off the air for over a month while dealing with her illness. In March, she surprised her fellow co-hosts during the middle of the show.