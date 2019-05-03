Why Celery Prices Are So High!

You can blame diet trends and bad weather for the reason that celery prices are through the roof!

At the point, customers could be paying $3.00 for a kilogram of celery, according to stats Canada! But in some cases, its higher… One major grocery story was advertising celery stalks for $5.99 or even $6.99!

The price on fresh veggies have been a lot higher lately with shoppings paying 15.5% more for fresh produce compared to last year at this time!

The increase in celery prices in particular is due to a shortage from California due to bad weather. The regions which produces a huge amount of Canada’s celery has seen heavy rain and unseasonably cold temps over the past few months…Celery is a large volume crop that is only produced in a few places!

On top of this, celery juice has become a trending health food- people stalking up (no pun intended) hoping to gain its health benefits!

Dr. Joe Schwarcz and many like him have been promoting that we should be consuming a daily dose of celery! Dr. Joe believes that the daily consumption can clear skin, reduce bloating and help with weight loss; even healing people of different illnesses.

The hashtag celery juice has been used more than 133,000 times on Instagram. Celery juice benefits and celery juice heals have both been used more than 10,000 times.