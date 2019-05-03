Why Celery Prices Are So High!
You can blame diet trends and bad weather ...
You can blame diet trends and bad weather for the reason that celery prices are through the roof!
At the point, customers could be paying $3.00 for a kilogram of celery, according to stats Canada! But in some cases, its higher… One major grocery story was advertising celery stalks for $5.99 or even $6.99!
The price on fresh veggies have been a lot higher lately with shoppings paying 15.5% more for fresh produce compared to last year at this time!
The increase in celery prices in particular is due to a shortage from California due to bad weather. The regions which produces a huge amount of Canada’s celery has seen heavy rain and unseasonably cold temps over the past few months…Celery is a large volume crop that is only produced in a few places!
On top of this, celery juice has become a trending health food- people stalking up (no pun intended) hoping to gain its health benefits!
Dr. Joe Schwarcz and many like him have been promoting that we should be consuming a daily dose of celery! Dr. Joe believes that the daily consumption can clear skin, reduce bloating and help with weight loss; even healing people of different illnesses.
| THE HEALING POWER OF CELERY JUICE’S ANTIOXIDANTS | When you think about antioxidants, images of deep purple and red berries and other brightly colored fruits and vegetables may come to mind. And you’d be right to think that these foods are packed full of antioxidants. What probably doesn’t come to mind when you think about antioxidants is celery juice, and yet this incredible herbal medicine is indeed packed with special antioxidants. In truth, these antioxidants are one of the key reasons so many people who are drinking celery juice in the way I recommend in Medical Medium Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide are healing from all kinds of chronic illnesses and symptoms. _ Toxic Heavy Metals _ One of the greatest threats to our health today is the toxic heavy metals we have inside of us. I discuss them in all of the Medical Medium book series because they are one of what I call “The Unforgiving Four”. These are four of the most serious and merciless health threats we face and the true causes of the epidemic of chronic and mystery illness we are experiencing today. They’re also quickly getting worse with each generation. _ It’s common knowledge that there are toxic heavy metals that we are exposed to in our environment and products we use. What’s not known is the extent of the damage they do to our health, and how they are also passed down through our bloodlines. For example, mercury, a particularly devastating and obnoxious heavy metal, that was mined a thousand or more years ago could have been passed down through your family line from generation to generation and now be inside your body causing neurological and other kinds of conditions and diseases. If you or someone you love experiences brain fog, depression, anxiety, insomnia, tremors, ADHD, autism, ALS, Parkinson’s, eczema, psoriasis, migraines, addiction, memory loss, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, or difficulty concentrating, to name just a few, then it’s highly likely toxic heavy metals are at work. _ KEEP READING BELOW OR SWIPE PICS👉🏻👉🏻👉🏻 _ #medicalmedium #celeryjuice
The hashtag celery juice has been used more than 133,000 times on Instagram. Celery juice benefits and celery juice heals have both been used more than 10,000 times.