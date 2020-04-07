Listen Live

Why Chocolate Is Better Than Sex!

Truth!

By Dirt/Divas

Easter is just around the corner!  This will most likely be a different kind of holiday as we’re all still in self isolation!  There is one thing that we can all rely on this Easter- CHOCOLATE!

Here is a list of reasons why chocolate is better than sex…

 

  • You can make chocolate last as long as you want it to
  • With Chocolate, size doesn’t matter. It’s always good!
  • You are never too young or too old for chocolate
  • When you have chocolate, it doesn’t keep your neighbours awake
  • Chocolate is satisfying even when soft
  • You can safely have chocolate while you’re driving
  • You can have as many kinds of chocolate as you can handle
  • Good chocolate is easy to find!
  • You can have chocolate at work without your co-workers talking about it
  • You can have chocolate at any time of the month!
  • Chocolate doesn’t make you pregnant!

