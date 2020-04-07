Why Chocolate Is Better Than Sex!
Truth!
Easter is just around the corner! This will most likely be a different kind of holiday as we’re all still in self isolation! There is one thing that we can all rely on this Easter- CHOCOLATE!
Here is a list of reasons why chocolate is better than sex…
- You can make chocolate last as long as you want it to
- With Chocolate, size doesn’t matter. It’s always good!
- You are never too young or too old for chocolate
- When you have chocolate, it doesn’t keep your neighbours awake
- Chocolate is satisfying even when soft
- You can safely have chocolate while you’re driving
- You can have as many kinds of chocolate as you can handle
- Good chocolate is easy to find!
- You can have chocolate at work without your co-workers talking about it
- You can have chocolate at any time of the month!
- Chocolate doesn’t make you pregnant!