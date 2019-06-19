Why Jim Carrey Doesn’t Do Selfies

Jim Carrey loves to stop and chat with fans, but if one asks for a selfie- It’s a hard No from Carrey. Jim feels that selfies are awkward, he told the Hollywood Reporter!

“I dropped the whole trying to be something for somebody a long time ago,” he told the publication. “I don’t feel there is a pressing responsibility to please everyone.”

Jim went on to say that he’s not mean or unkind to fans, Jim says “selfies stop life… (and) it’s going on Instagram to give people a false sense of relevance.”