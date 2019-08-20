Why Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Were Invented!

It’s an interesting story, guaranteed to make you never want to eat them again-most likely!

Corn Flakes was first introduced in 1894 by John Harvey Kellogg as a health food for patient of a sanitarium where Mr. Kellogg worked.

Kellogg created this breakfast food that was healthy and deliberately bland with little taste-but crunchy.

The food had a purpose also, to suppress passion!

He was a Seventh-day Adventist, which is a branch of Christianity which advocated a strict vegetarian diet. This meant, no alcohol, caffeine or meat. Within his faith, Kellogg believed that abstinence was important and believed sex and masturbation were unhealthy and abnormal.

To fight off any potential desire, he worked on ways people could curb sexual impulses including creating corn flakes and other methods!

The original version had no sugar- but has since been modified for a commercial market!

The more you know…

More