Why Laughing Is Awesome!

And as we all eagerly await warmer weather, green grass and perhaps BBQ season after such a long hard winter- We sometimes forget how to laugh in the chaos of life!

Did you know that there are 5 common types of laughs? They are giggling, Chuckling, Belly laughing, the cry laugh and Guffaw!

Many studies have shown that a good laugh is good for your health! Plus laughing is a great way to interact with people….Here are more fun facts on laughter!



1. 96% of people say they enjoy making others laugh.

2. 95% of us think laughing helps relieve stress.

3. 79% of us like our laugh. But if we could choose a different one, 45% would want an “infectious” laugh, 33% would want a “sweet” laugh, 14% said a “goofy” laugh, 5% would want a “belly” laugh, and 3% would want an “annoying” laugh. (???)

4. 77% of people think they’re funny. And 39% like to be self-deprecating and make fun of themselves to make people laugh.

5. 60% of Americans in relationships think they’re the “funny one.” That includes 68% of men, and 54% of women.

6. Only 33% of men and 29% of women said they laugh at least 10 times a day.

7. And the people who make us laugh the most are our friends, followed by our significant other, our kids, our siblings, and our parents.

More on Laughter!