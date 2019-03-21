Listen Live

Why Laughing Is Awesome!

go ahead, laugh your ass off!

By Kool Mornings

And as we all eagerly await warmer weather, green grass and perhaps BBQ season after such a long hard winter- We sometimes forget how to laugh in the chaos of life!

Did you know that there are 5 common types of laughs? They are giggling, Chuckling, Belly laughing, the cry laugh and Guffaw! 

Many studies have shown that a good laugh is good for your health!  Plus laughing is a great way to interact with people….Here are more fun facts on laughter!


1.  96% of people say they enjoy making others laugh.

 

2.  95% of us think laughing helps relieve stress.

 

3.  79% of us like our laugh.  But if we could choose a different one, 45% would want an “infectious” laugh, 33% would want a “sweet” laugh, 14% said a “goofy” laugh, 5% would want a “belly” laugh, and 3% would want an “annoying” laugh.  (???)

 

4.  77% of people think they’re funny.  And 39% like to be self-deprecating and make fun of themselves to make people laugh.

 

5.  60% of Americans in relationships think they’re the “funny one.”  That includes 68% of men, and 54% of women.

 

6.  Only 33% of men and 29% of women said they laugh at least 10 times a day.

 

7.  And the people who make us laugh the most are our friends, followed by our significant other, our kids, our siblings, and our parents.

More on Laughter!

