Why There Aren’t Many Mirrors In Disney World Washrooms!
There's a reason for this!
It’s not by accident! The theme park made a tactical decision to remove them to help keep the lines moving! There are a couple of reasons for this according to one Disney official!
The first reason, it helps to reduce instances of vandalism in the facilities. The second, it makes the trip to the washroom faster. The mirror isn’t there to distract a person- checking themselves out!
There are mirrors, but not at the sink. There are full length mirrors at the exits to the restrooms- for selfies of course!
Also by removing most mirrors, park goers can resist reciting “Mirror Mirror on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?”