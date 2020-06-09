Why This Video Went Viral: Hope In The Face Of COVID-19!
Dang Kiwis, being adorable and such.
Sometimes in our lives, a video can make a huge difference.
Case in point, THIS bar footage from New Zealand!
The country had something to celebrate, as there are no signs of any cases of COVID-19, for now.
As a result? All restrictions have been lifted.
Folks celebrated like so:
This moment captures the feeling that we ALL can’t wait for.
To jump up and down, to celebrate, to drink beers with each other and hug.
I can’t wait.
Let’s stay focus, fight COVID-19, battle for #BlackLivesMatter, and all work together to get to the celebrations!