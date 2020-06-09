Listen Live

Why This Video Went Viral: Hope In The Face Of COVID-19!

Dang Kiwis, being adorable and such.

By Josh

Sometimes in our lives, a video can make a huge difference.

Case in point, THIS bar footage from New Zealand!

The country had something to celebrate, as there are no signs of any cases of COVID-19, for now.

As a result? All restrictions have been lifted.

Folks celebrated like so:

via Gfycat

This moment captures the feeling that we ALL can’t wait for.

To jump up and down, to celebrate, to drink beers with each other and hug.

I can’t wait.

Let’s stay focus, fight COVID-19, battle for #BlackLivesMatter, and all work together to get to the celebrations!

