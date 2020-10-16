Why You Feel So Tired This Week!

57% of adults say their overall mood is worse in winter compared to summer, and 40% of people suffer from fatigue during this time of year says new research.

One-third of people are already reporting symptoms of SAD (seasonal affective disorder.) During this time, people experience low energy levels, low self-esteem, and anxiety.

The reason for SAD is due to the lack of light we’re exposed to.

A lack of sunlight knocks our internal body clock off-kilter, making us feel more tired earlier in the day. Reduced sunlight also causes a drop in serotonin, a neurotransmitter that is involved in (amongst many other things) mood, digestion, and sleep.

Melatonin levels also drop off this time of year. Melatonin is a hormone that helps to regulate your sleep-wake cycle and is also affected, further contributing to sleep and mood problems.’

You can improve your mood by trying to get as much sunlight as possible. Even just walking outside during the day will help.

Also, you should try and stay social, seeing people can help boost your mood. Exercise! Studies show that regular exercise can reduce insomnia and help people sleep better