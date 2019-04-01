Wife Sent Husband To The Grocery With Fake List To Get Him Off The Couch!

I think many wives can relate to Karen’s frustration! You’re running around doing everything and hubby has planted himself of the couch!….So Annoying!

Karen Alpert is a parenting blogger who took to facebook over the weekend to share her revenge on her husband after he refused to help out around the house.

“OMG my hubby has been lying on the couch all morning while I’m doing sooooo much stuff,” she wrote. “So I finally got super annoyed and send him to the grocery store with a special shopping list. And yes I turned my ringer off.”

Karen wrote out a fake shopping list and sent him off to the store! Haha! She took a photo of the list and captioned it “And yes I turned my ringer off.” People, aka wives everywhere seemed to enjoy this prank commenting on how they can relate to Karen’s man on couch problem!

The list included:

‘3% milk, seedless strawberries, fat-free hummus, wheat thins (the ones in the blue box) unsour cream, diet diet coke (you might have to ask because it’s new), mellow cheese, organic Pop Tarts’.

More