Will Ferrell And Paul Rudd Have A New Series Coming To Apple +

The series is called “The Shrink Next Door,” and is described as a dark comedy series that will see the two Anchor Man actors back on the screen together!

The limited series is about a bizarre relationship between psychiatrist to the stars Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf (Rudd) and his longtime patient Martin “Marty” Markowitz (Ferrell), and is said to be based on real event documented in the Wondery and Bloomberg Podcast…

Over the course of their relationship, Ike slowly takes over Marty’s life, even moving into Marty’s home and taking over his family business.