Will Ferrell Lands First Song on Billboard Charts With Track From Netflix Comedy ‘Eurovision’

“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga,” starring Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, recently premiered on Netflix and is taking the world by surprise…

In the film, Ferrell and McAdams play Icelandic singers vying to win the coveted Eurovision Song Contest.

Now one of the five songs Ferrell sings in the film, “Husavik,” has debuted at number 16 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart. The song has received over 8,000 download sales in its first week of release.

The song was co-written by Fat Max Gsus, Savan Kotecha, and Rickard Goransson; the guitarist for Carolina Liar. Along with “Husavik,” the rest of the movie soundtrack earned the number 5 spot on Billboard’s Soundtrack chart.