Will Smith And DJ Jazzy Jeff Unite For Will’s 51st Birthday!
It was a throwback concert!
Will Turned 51 on Wednesday and to celebrate, he reunited with DJ Jazzy Jeff for a little performance in Budapest where fans got to hear his classic hits like Summertime, Miami, and the Fresh Prince Of Bel Air theme song.
At one point, Will was forced to stop and wait while fans sang happy birthday to him.
Birthday boy @willsmith reuniting with @djjazzyjeff215 to perform Summertime in Budapest @ParamountUK #GeminiMan pic.twitter.com/9XPo6r4HXZ
— Laura Harding (@LauraSHarding) September 25, 2019
Will was in Budapest last year filming a movie and returned for his B-day celebration!