Will Smith And Kevin Hart Are Teaming Up For A Trains, Plains & Automobiles Remake!

According to reports, the two actors will star and produce a remake of the 1987 holiday comedy classic that starred Steven Martin and John Candy.

For those who haven’t seen the original, Trains, Plains & Automobiles starred John Candy as a struggling salesman and Steve Martin as an uptight businessman who find themselves joined at the hip in a cross-country struggle to get back to their families for Thanksgiving, in the face of one mishap after another. Along the way, the film emphasizes the importance of family and making new friends, as unlikely as they may be.