Woah. Let that just sit for second… Will Smith could’ve been Neo in the Matrix movies. Imagine that!? And Apparently Val Kilmer was going to be Morpheus. This is just too wild.

Will Smith told the story about how he was pitched The Matrix on his YouTube channel. He says at one point “There is a fine line in a pitch meeting between genius and what I experienced in the meeting…” and goes to give an impression of the meeting. Based on his memory and performance, I can see why he said no thanks.