Will Smith Just Introduced Bel-Air Athletics

Dress like the Fresh Prince

By Darryl on the Drive, Fashion, Kool Celebrities

During a time of popular sitcoms, from 1990-1996 ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was one of the best. The street smart teenager from West Philly, Will Smith became a box-office star following his TV career but now he’s acknowledging the continues popularity of the hit 90’s show.

 

I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Link in bio

Bel-Air Athletics will be available October 14th.

 

The Bel-Air hoodie, available now. Link in bio.

Killing two jackets with one stone. Link in bio

Bel-Air Athletics is coming 10/1.

