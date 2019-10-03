Will Smith Just Introduced Bel-Air Athletics
Dress like the Fresh Prince
During a time of popular sitcoms, from 1990-1996 ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ was one of the best. The street smart teenager from West Philly, Will Smith became a box-office star following his TV career but now he’s acknowledging the continues popularity of the hit 90’s show.
I put my thang down, flipped it and reversed it. Then I put it on sale. NEW @FRESHPRINCE MERCH! Link in bio
Bel-Air Athletics will be available October 14th.
