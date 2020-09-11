Will Smith Shared a Pic from ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reunion

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air lasted six seasons and 148 episodes, giving the world a theme song that anyone who grew up in the 90’s can still rap today.

Yesterday, (Sept. 10th) marked 30 years since The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air came into our lives and debuted on TV.

The cast got together, with exception of “Uncle Phil,” James Avery who passed away in 2014.

A line of ‘Fresh Prince’ clothing has also been released to mark the anniversary.

HBO Max previously confirmed the Fresh Prince Reunion Special episode, saying that it will be a funny and heartfelt night of music, dancing, and more special surprise guests. Set to air at the end of November plus a 2-season order was just picked up for a dramatized reboot of the classic sitcom!