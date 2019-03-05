Will Smith To Play Richard Williams In New Biopic About Venus And Serena Williams!

There’s a biopic being made of the famous tennis playing sisters, Venus and Serena Williams! It looks like Will Smith will be attached to the protect as he will play their father!

Richard Williams had no tennis experience but managed his daughters tennis careers starting from when they were little girls playing on over-grown courts in Compton, Calif. to the top of the international game!

Will Smith will also act as the executive produce on the project! We will see him next in Disney’s Aladdin.